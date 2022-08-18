Coracles back in Hogenakkal after 38 days

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With water level in the Cauvery receding, the district administration resumed all tourism activities in Hogenakkal, including coracle operations, on Wednesday, 38 days after a ban was imposed. Because of the intense rainfall in the water catchment areas of the Cauvery and the release of water from Kabini, Krishnasagar dam, the water inflow levels reached over 2 lakh cusecs in Hogenakkal earlier this month. Since Monday, water levels have been gradually reducing in Hogenakkal and on Wednesday, water inflow levels reduced to 16,000 cusecs.

C Prabhu, a coracle operator and a member of the Boatmen and Cooks Association in Hogenakkal, said, “On Tuesday, water levels were at 50,000 cusecs but it reduced to 16,000 cusecs on Wednesday and is still decreasing. For the past 38 days, our livelihood had been severely affected due to the flooding. Usually, all tourism operations are resumed together, but as the damage to the areas is severe this time, renovations would take time. Coracle operators have begun their operations independently with permission from the Block Development office, who is responsible for tourist activities.”

Muniappan, a shopkeeper from Hogenakkal said, “The flooding has severely damaged the railings of the main fall and cine fall. Further, the pavements are severely damaged and trees which were swept away by the flood also block the entry of tourists. Apart from this, the main support pillar of the hanging bridge and the changing rooms were also damaged. Only when these damages are fixed will tourists flock to Hogenakkal. We urge the administration to undertake renovations as soon as possible.”

Sources in the BDO office they said, “We will be assessing the damages and undertake renovations at the earliest. As of now, we have restricted most tourism activities for the safety of tourists. We urge people to stay away from the main falls and the Cine falls. So far, we have allowed coracle operation only in the Kothikal area and bathing in the Cauvery water is strictly not allowed.”

