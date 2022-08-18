Cultivation of hybrid tomatoes linked to price crash: Expert

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Thanks to the bounty yield, retail price of tomatoes has crashed to ₹10 per kg, and procurement prices fell to ₹6 per kg. Agriculture experts blamed excess and indiscriminate use of hybrid varieties of tomatoes as reason for the situation.

Former deputy director of agriculture department M Mahendran said, "10 years ago, there were a large number of traditional varieties, with two or three hybrid varieties. But, current scenarios have changed, with the entire seed and nursery units flooded with hybrid varieties. When the price of tomatoes rises, all farmers start to exploit the situation with hybrid varieties. As a result, excess use of hybrid varieties and without following crop rotation, abundant harvest takes place and hence the price crash."

Former joint director of the department S Manoharan said, "Farmers should be cautious and plan wisely everytime. They should study not just the market condition, but also climate change, and crop rotation. They should also monitor the bulletin provided by the government. More importantly, hybrid varieties tempt the farmers to experiment to go large scale. Instead, they should go for a small -scale plan to experiment with many crops.

Several tomato farmers have sowed hybrid tomatoes in Palladam, Madathukulam, Pongalur and Udumalaipet for the past two months, out of which, many didn't follow crop rotation and back to back sowing of tomatoes.

G Ravichandran (48), a farmer from Pongalur, said, "I had sowed hybrid (Madan variety) of tomato in over 1 acre of farmland in Vavipalayam village two months ago, for which I spent over ₹30,000. The crop yield is good and around 12 tonnes of tomatoes can be plucked from the farms, but due to the lower procurement price, I had to stop the plucking process. I also have to spend `35 per tipper box (weighing 12 kg) for procuring the tomatoes. Several farmers in my village have sowed tomatoes in several hundred acres. We will suffer a huge loss due to this."

Another farmer, Natrajan (59) from Palladam, said, "I spent more than ₹60,000 for sowing more than 2.5 acre of hybrid tomatoes in my farm. The yield was good and I could have got 500 tippers from the harvest. But, unfortunately the prices have crashed for the past three weeks and a tipper box weighing 15 kg has come down to ₹70. I don't want to increase my loss and I decided not to pluck the tomatoes from the plant."

An official from agriculture department said, "We warn farmers periodically about the supply glut and weather conditions. Besides, the area of cultivation of tomatoes has also increased in Tiruppur, from 107 hectares in July 2021 to 150 hectares in July 2022. We hope the prices will increase soon."

