Injured elephant moving between TN, Kerala forests

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The forest department has engaged kumki elephants, Kaleem and Muthu (Arisiraja), to treat the ailing eight-year-old wild elephant, which is roaming near the TN-Kerala border near Anaikatti. The male elephant, which was found with an injury in his mouth, was spotted at Senkuttai near Tholampalayam forest on Wednesday, after it went into the forest the previous day.

To approach the wild elephant, the department brought kumkis from Kozhikamuthi camp in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and another kumki Muthu from Anaikatti in specially designed trucks.

Speaking to TNIE, TK Ashok Kumar, DFO of Coimbatore division, said, “We are yet to decide whether the elephant needs to be tranquilized. After a search, we managed to find it near Tholampalayam. As the elephant is moving on slopes, we are waiting for a suitable position to treat it. The elephant is eating little food from forest cover. At present, it is camping 6 km near the Kerala border.”

“We have been observing the elephant closely. Two veterinarians from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and ATR, and 10 teams, seven from TN, including two ACF and five forest rangers, and three from Kerala are involved in this mission,” he added.

The elephant was found with the injury at Kodunthurai Pallam river near Anaikatti. As the elephant was camping on the stream for long hours without moving due to the ailment, the department started observing the animal. However, before taking kumkis to the place, the elephant disappeared from the place.

On Wednesday, Conservator of Forest and Field Director of ATR S Ramasubramanian reviewed the situation.

