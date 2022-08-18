Home States Tamil Nadu

Injured elephant moving between TN, Kerala forests

The male elephant, which was found with an injury in his mouth, was spotted at Senkuttai near Tholampalayam forest on Wednesday, after it went into the forest the previous day.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The forest department has engaged kumki elephants, Kaleem and Muthu (Arisiraja), to treat the ailing eight-year-old wild elephant, which is roaming near the TN-Kerala border near Anaikatti.  The male elephant, which was found with an injury in his mouth, was spotted at Senkuttai near Tholampalayam forest on Wednesday, after it went into the forest the previous day.

To approach the wild elephant, the department brought kumkis  from Kozhikamuthi camp in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and another kumki Muthu from Anaikatti in specially designed trucks.  
Speaking to TNIE, TK Ashok Kumar, DFO of Coimbatore division, said, “We are yet to decide whether the elephant needs to be tranquilized. After a search, we managed to find it near Tholampalayam. As the elephant is moving on slopes, we are waiting for a suitable position to treat it. The elephant is eating little food from forest cover.  At present, it is camping 6 km near the Kerala border.”

“We have been observing the elephant closely. Two veterinarians from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and ATR, and 10 teams, seven from TN, including two ACF and five forest rangers, and three from Kerala are involved in this mission,” he added.

The elephant was found with the injury at Kodunthurai Pallam river near Anaikatti. As the elephant was camping on the stream for long hours without moving due to the ailment, the department started observing the animal. However, before taking kumkis to the place, the elephant disappeared from the place.
On Wednesday, Conservator of Forest and Field Director of ATR S Ramasubramanian reviewed the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp