JIPMER consultancy unit in Yanam to open by January 2023

The JIPMER consultancy unit at Yanam is under construction and will be functional by January 2023, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The JIPMER consultancy unit at Yanam is under construction and will be functional by January 2023, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said on Wednesday. The project was initiated in 2020.

Similarly, the construction of the 50-bed Integrated AYUSH Hospital is ongoing and expected to be completed by March 2023, the minister said. He was speaking after unfurling the National flag at Yanam on Independence Day.

As for the education sector, the works for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Government Engineering College  will be completed soon and admissions will begin from 2023-2024. The Central and State government funds are being utilised to put up infrastructure. Additional funds required for the remaining work for the compound wall, drainage facilities, and fillings will be provided from CSR funds and will be completed very soon, Lakshminarayanan said, adding that subsequently, faculty and staff will be appointed.

Meanwhile, action is being taken to open the Ambedkar Vigyan Bhavan Career and Skill Development Centre here. The centre will provide free coaching to all the aspirants for civils, railway, banking, Central and State government posts and JEE/NEET entrance examinations.

In major relief to the region's fisherpersons, the government sanctioned pending compensation to the tune of Rs 16,38,41 670 for 3,354 persons who were affected by the subsea pipeline laid by GSPC Ltd. For the new project for a gas pipeline by ONGC, applications will be issued in the coming week to fishers. The applications will be processed on the same eligibility criteria of the Andhra Pradesh's fishermen, and 6-months compensation will be paid to them.

The long-pending 'Yanam Master Plan' is also in the final stages of consideration, and will be published before the year end, the minister said. To safeguard Yanam residents from the Godavari river floods, a protection wall worth Rs 139 crore will be constructed under the Flood Management Works. While the Jal Shakti ministry sanctioned Rs `137.28 crore a while ago, the ministry now had sought Investment Clearance Certificate from the UT government. The CM will take a decision within a few days on issuing NOC to the Centre, he added.

