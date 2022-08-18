Madras HC dismisses petition of Tirunelveli man seeking gun licence

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that a citizen cannot seek a gun licence as a matter of right, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed a 12-year-old petition of a Tirunelveli man, challenging the rejection of his application for a gun licence.

The petitioner, CR Manoharan, submitted that he has agricultural lands near the foothills of Western Ghats and therefore was at risk of wild animal attacks. He also added that he is a registered contractor and requires protection for transporting cash and other valuables. Citing that his father has been possessing a gun licence for 50 years and has never misused it, he applied for a gun licence for himself in 2006.

But his application was rejected by the District Revenue Officer and then by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration in 2007 and 2010 respectively, challenging which he filed the petition in 2010.

The government counsel contended that Tirunelveli is a communally hypersensitive district and an increasing number of gun licences in the district would hamper the security and safety of the general public.

Justice R Vijayakumar, who heard the plea recently, said a citizen cannot seek a gun licence as a matter of right unless he is able to project compelling circumstances for holding the said licence. Even assuming that there is some threat to his life and property, the decision should always be left to the authorities concerned. So unless the petitioner projects a case where the police will not be in a position to protect him, he will not be entitled to a gun licence, the judge added and dismissed the petition.

