Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses petition of Tirunelveli man seeking gun licence

The petitioner, CR Manoharan, submitted that he has agricultural lands near the foothills of Western Ghats and therefore was at risk of wild animal attacks.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that a citizen cannot seek a gun licence as a matter of right, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed a 12-year-old petition of a Tirunelveli man, challenging the rejection of his application for a gun licence.

The petitioner, CR Manoharan, submitted that he has agricultural lands near the foothills of Western Ghats and therefore was at risk of wild animal attacks. He also added that he is a registered contractor and requires protection for transporting cash and other valuables. Citing that his father has been possessing a gun licence for 50 years and has never misused it, he applied for a gun licence for himself in 2006.

But his application was rejected by the District Revenue Officer and then by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration in 2007 and 2010 respectively, challenging which he filed the petition in 2010.

The government counsel contended that Tirunelveli is a communally hypersensitive district and an increasing number of gun licences in the district would hamper the security and safety of the general public.

Justice R Vijayakumar, who heard the plea recently, said a citizen cannot seek a gun licence as a matter of right unless he is able to project compelling circumstances for holding the said licence. Even assuming that there is some threat to his life and property, the decision should always be left to the authorities concerned. So unless the petitioner projects a case where the police will not be in a position to protect him, he will not be entitled to a gun licence, the judge added and dismissed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp