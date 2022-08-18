Madras HC order takes EPS-OPS tussle back to square one

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a setback to Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered maintenance of status quo ante as on June 23, 2022 in the affairs of the AIADMK and said the executive council or general council (GC) shall not be convened without the joint consent of the coordinator and joint coordinator. The order effectively revives the abolished posts of coordinator held by O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator (EPS) while doing away with the interim general secretary post, to which EPS was elected in a July GC 11 meeting.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders while disposing of the petitions filed by OPS and a general council member P Vairamuthu challenging the legality of convening the July 11 meeting. While the order comes as a booster to OPS, the court’s direction that a fresh GC meeting shall be conducted if one fifth of the members make a request may also land him in trouble as a majority of the GC members are with EPS.

Further, it may trigger another series of legal battles over supremacy in the party structure between the two leaders, leaving cadres in distress. Referring to convening the GC meeting, Justice Jayachandran said, “There shall be no impediment for the coordinator and the joint coordinator on their own to convene the GC meeting jointly to decide the affairs of the party, including amendment of the party constitution restoring the single leadership.”

If a proper representation from not less than one fifth of the members of GC is received, they shall not refuse to convene the meeting, and it shall be held within 30 days with 15 days’ advance notice. The judge ordered that the two top leaders can approach the court for any direction or seek assistance of a commissioner for conducting the meeting if required.

‘Contention that top posts lapsed is borne out of imagination’

The order appears to be a reversal of the order of Justice Krishnan Ramsamy, who turned down the plea of OPS and his supporters to restrain the party from passing any resolutions other than 23 pre-approved ones in the June 23 meeting and later to stay the July 11 meeting, which they claimed was not convened by a competent person and was in violation of the party bylaws.

Justice Jayachandran outright negated the main contentions of EPS’s side that the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator lapsed after an amendment of the executive council was not ratified by the GC, adequate time gap was given before holding the meeting, the headquarters office-bearers were competent enough to send invitation for the meeting in the absence of the top two office- bearers and restoration of single leadership based on collective will of primary members reflected through majority of GC members. The judge said while considering the prayer for injunction he was bound to apply the triple test -- prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury.

Undoubtedly, if injunction is not granted, EPS, who convened the GC meeting contrary to the written provisions of the party Constitution, would be in a more convenient position, since after the impugned meeting, OPS and his group were removed from the primary membership of the party. Concurring with the submissions of senior counsels Guru Krishna Kumar, PH Arvindh Pandian and AK Sriram representing OPS and Vairamuthu, Justice G Jayachandran said,

“This court has no doubt in its mind that notice calling for July 11 meeting by a person who is not authorised to call for it ‘is void ab initio’. If the consequence of the void meeting is allowed to sustain, it will cause inconvenience to the party cadres, who will be uncertain about their leadership.”

“The contention that posts of coordinator and joint coordinator lapsed after June 23 GC is borne out of imagination. The reason to claim these posts fall vacant is baseless and invented to suit the convenience and cover up the violation of the party constitution,” the judge held. He said the cry for single leadership was not based on any ‘quantifiable data’, particularly when the dual leadership was able to run the government as chief minister and deputy chief minister for nearly four and a half years successfully amid various speculations and administering the party as joint coordinator and coordinator for nearly five years.

It is the party members who can decide on leadership and the court cannot interfere, but if there is patent violation of the process, there is no bar to seek remedy through court, he added. For survival of democracy ‘Rule of Law’ cannot be confined to governance of the State. Political parties which are entrusted with the responsibility to run the State also should conduct their party affairs adhering to the Rule they have resolved to follow.

