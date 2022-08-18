Home States Tamil Nadu

One-year-old girl run over by school bus in Salem

A one-and-half-year-old girl was run over by a school bus near Veeraganur on Wednesday morning.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bavanitha Sree

By Express News Service

SALEM: A one-and-half-year-old girl was run over by a school bus near Veeraganur on Wednesday morning. According to police, Bavanitha Sree is the second child of Kasi  and Sudha of Lathuvadi. On Wednesday, Sudha took Bavanitha along to drop her elder daughter Vedha Sree. who is a LKG student, in school. Bavanitha was playing as the three waited for the school bus around 9.30am.  

When Vedha Sree boarded the bus, Bavanitha ran after her to bid goodbye which Sudha and the bus driver Sudhakar did not notice. The bus started to move and the girl came under the front wheel. As onlookers raised alarm, the driver stopped the bus and the girl was taken to a hospital nearby, but was declared dead. 

Locals staged a protest condemning the incident and demanded action against the driver. Veeraganur Police pacified them.  The bus and driver were taken to the police station. In the evening, Sudhakar was arrested and charged under sections of IPC 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence).

Driver arrested
Following the incident, the locals staged a protest demanding action against the driver. The bus and driver were taken to the police station. In the evening, the driver was arrested 

