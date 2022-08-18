OPS draws first blood, but duel with EPS may wound AIADMK

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court verdict on Wednesday may have come as a shot in the arm for O Panneerselvam but the protracted tussle between him and Edappadi K Palaniswami for the AIADMK leadership may impact the morale of party cadres, political observers said.

While Palaniswami did not react to the verdict, Krishnagiri MLA KP Munusamy, one of his staunch supporters, and a few other senior colleagues said, “The verdict is not a setback to us as 2,562 of 2,600 General Council members support EPS’s leadership. The GC members have all the powers as they were elected by grassroots functionaries. The GC meetings on June 23 and July 11 were organised in the same manner as they were held during the time of late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.”

“On June 23, all GC members unanimously rejected 23 resolutions. Similarly, on July 11, the GC members accepted all resolutions wholeheartedly. But Panneerselvam camp, which had the support of just 100 GC members, moved the court. After getting a copy of the full verdict, further course of action would be decided in consultation with legal experts,” KP Munusamy said.

Sources said Palaniswami is likely to challenge the single judge’s order in a day or two. O Panneerselvam, who paid homage at the memorials of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa after the verdict, hailed the court order as historic. “We dedicate this verdict to 1.5 crore AIADMK workers. What the cadre desired has happened today. The plan of some people to bring the party under the fold of a single family or a group of persons using autocratic means will not succeed,” OPS said.

Asked about the chance of joining hands with those who insulted him at the June 23 general council meeting, Panneerselvam said, “Those who are leading a movement should have the maturity to tolerate criticisms. It is the duty of a leader to withstand insults and take everyone along. Cadres have given me the responsibility of being the party coordinator. We will lead the party on the path shown by late leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa,” he said. Questioned whether the general council would be convened again, Panneerselvam said, “If needed, we will take a good decision after due consultations.”

When asked whether he would take back Edappadi K Palaniswami and all other functionaries who have been expelled by him, OPS said as per the HC verdict status quo as of June 23 would continue, indicating that all of them will continue in their respective posts. Asked about VK Sasikala’s induction into the party, OPS said, “Whoever accepts the ideologies and principles of the AIADMK would be admitted into the party.”

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “The HC verdict may be a victory for OPS and a setback for EPS. But it is indeed a setback for the AIADMK since cadres will be demoralised. The only way to end this impasse is for leaders of both sides to shake hands in the interest of the party. But it will never happen.”

He further said, “Due to this unending infighting, cadres would feel there are fewer chances for progress or growth in the party. Cadres will not engage themselves actively in party work. For example, just after the tiff between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami started, AIADMK candidates had to contest as independents in local body elections since both leaders failed to sign the necessary forms for providing Two-Leaves symbol to the contestants.

Hence, a section of demoralised cadre may move away from politics and some may move to other parties. Significantly, AIADMK workers who do not want to join other parties may join the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran.”

Former MP KC Palanisamy said both EPS and OPS don’t have support at the grassroots level. To end the stalemate, election must be conducted to choose AIADMK general secretary by primary members of the party, he said.

