Stalin reiterates unfulfilled demands of TN in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for inaugurating the 44th Chess Olympiad in person. He also reiterated many long-pending demands of the Tamil Nadu government, including the anti-NEET Bill pending with the Union government, the Mekedatu dam project of Karnataka, the National Education Policy, the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, etc.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and President

Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

in New Delhi, on Wednesday | PTI

During his meeting, the CM presented a pack of ‘golden grains of Tamil Nadu’ composed of traditional varieties of foodgrains including rice and millet to the Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, Stalin called on Droupadi Murmu and greeted her on her election as the President. He also presented her with a book titled Home of Chess published to mark the 44th Chess Olympiad held recently. He presented the pack of traditional grains to Murmu as well.

The Chief Minister also called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and greeted him on his election to the key position. The Vice President received the CM at the entrance of his residence and received the pack of grains. At the Tamil Nadu House, when asked whether he had submitted any memorandum to the President regarding the anti-NEET Bill pending with the Union government, the Chief Minister said,

“We have submitted such a demand before the Prime Minister and the previous President. Since the new President has assumed office just now, we did not make any demands.” Stalin said he paid a courtesy visit to the President and Vice-President since he could not attend their swearing-in ceremonies. During his visit, Stalin also telephoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is isolated at her home, and enquired about her health.

