Bear troubling villagers for over a year trapped

Published: 19th August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

The sloth bear being released into the forest | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old female sloth bear, which has been troubling residents for a year, was trapped in a cage at Kookal village in Kattabettu near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris forest division on Thursday morning.

The animal was released inside Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) after a veterinarian checked its health. Forest officials were monitoring the bear for over a month since her two cubs, each aged one year, were trapped and released in the MTR.

The bear, along with her cubs, frequently entered residential areas in Uyilatty and Kookal, spreading panic among the villagers for almost a year. Based on a request from residents, Kattabettu forest officials installed two cages to capture the bears.

While the cubs were captured in July, the mother was trapped at 4am on Thursday. She was lured into the cage with jackfruit and honey. Forest range officer of Kattabettu R Selvakumar said the animals used to knock on the windows and doors of several houses during their nocturnal visits.

Several times, the mother, along with her cubs, used to eat rice after damaging the windows. However, they did not harm humans, he added. “People can heave a sigh of relief and can walk freely inside the tea estate and residential areas at night, since the animals have been trapped.”

