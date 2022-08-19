Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore cops to use drones during Vinayaka idol processions

In a first, police will use drone-mounted cameras to monitor Vinayagar Chathurthi pandals and processions in the city.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first, police will use drone-mounted cameras to monitor Vinayagar Chathurthi pandals and processions in the city. The festival falls on August 31 and installation of idols in pandals will start soon. As part of precautionary measures, police intensified vehicle checks and it will continue for the next two weeks.

Vinayagar Chaturthi processions were low-key events in the last two years due to the pandemic. With Covid-19 restrictions relaxed, police expect large scale participation of people in the festivities this year.
“We will use drone camera surveillance to monitor the route of the processions. Also, we will install CCTV cameras at vantage points in the route,” Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan told TNIE.  

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) P Thamarai Kannan on Thursday convened two sessions of meeting with senior police officers to review the security arrangements.  In the meeting with city police, commissioner V Balakrishnan, Deputy and Assistant commissioners were present. The ADGP directed them to act without bias against anyone disturbing peace and communal harmony.

He told them to intensify vehicle checks and checking of lodges and hotels. This was followed by a meeting with officers from the west zone in which IG R Sudhakar, DIGs of Salem and Coimbatore participated. Besides stepping up security, police officers have been instructed to conduct meetings with the organizers of the processions, at the police station level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinayagar Chathurthi Coimbatore
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp