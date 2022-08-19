Coimbatore: Denied NOC, medical student dies by suicide 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A post graduate student of Coimbatore Medical College died by suicide on Thursday.

Police said V Praveen Annadata (33) of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was a second year student of neuromedicine and was staying in a lodge on Arts College road. He was unable to get NOC from the department for the forthcoming exam.

On Thursday, his father arrived in the city and called his phone number but there was no response, When he went to the room, he found Praveen dead.

CMCH dean A Nirmala said Praveen did not show up in the ward for the past one week. “He was having some sort of depression and was absent.”

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department help line 104 or Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999).



COIMBATORE: A post graduate student of Coimbatore Medical College died by suicide on Thursday. Police said V Praveen Annadata (33) of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was a second year student of neuromedicine and was staying in a lodge on Arts College road. He was unable to get NOC from the department for the forthcoming exam. On Thursday, his father arrived in the city and called his phone number but there was no response, When he went to the room, he found Praveen dead. CMCH dean A Nirmala said Praveen did not show up in the ward for the past one week. “He was having some sort of depression and was absent.” (To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department help line 104 or Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999).