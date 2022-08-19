Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Denied NOC, medical student dies by suicide 

A post graduate student of Coimbatore Medical College died by suicide on Thursday.  

Published: 19th August 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A post graduate student of Coimbatore Medical College died by suicide on Thursday.  
Police said V Praveen Annadata (33) of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was a second year student of neuromedicine and was staying in a lodge on Arts College road. He was unable to get NOC from the department for the forthcoming exam. 

On Thursday, his father arrived in the city and called his phone number but there was no response, When he went to the room, he found Praveen dead. 

CMCH dean A Nirmala said Praveen did not show up in the ward for the past one week. “He was having some sort of depression and was absent.” 

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department help line 104 or Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore suicide
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp