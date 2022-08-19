Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore man demands 100 sovereigns, Rs 10 lakh dowry, booked

Lokesh met the girl through a matrimonial site and their marriage was set to be held in June, after their parents met in December 2021.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:45 AM

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

(Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old IT employee and his mother M Kokilavani (54) were booked by Perur all women’s police station for allegedly demanding dowry from the girl he was engaged to by threatening to leak her personal photos.

According to police, M Lokesh of Pattanam and his mother demanded 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 10 lakh from the 28-year-old girl, who is working as a senior officer in a private firm and is residing in Avadi in Chennai.

Lokesh met the girl through a matrimonial site and their marriage was set to be held in June, after their parents met in December 2021.After the engagement ceremony in Coimbatore in April, the man and his mother started demanding dowry from her and threatened her that he would leak her private pictures, which they had taken when they went to a hotel in ECR in Chennai after the engagement.

Upset over the demand, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday, seeking action against the duo. Based on their complaint, police booked a case and investigation is on.

