Deepen Marudaiyaru branch stream before monsoon: Perambalur villagers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Therku Madhavi village at Alathur taluk in the district have urged the authorities to widen and deepen a branch stream of the Marudaiyaru river before the arrival of monsoon. The Siruganpur stream, residents said, has not been maintained properly and rainwater has been flooding the village, fields and even office of the village administrative officer every monsoon.

Following people's demand to desilt the stream, authorities recently cleaned up the banks. However, finding it insufficient, residents pooled in around Rs 70,000 and raised a bank on one side of the stream to a length of 700 metres with the help of the Public Works Department.

Residents have been urging the government to allocate more funds to deepen, widen and revive the stream at the earliest. D Sridhar a farmer from Therku Madhavi, said, "Paddy, maize and cotton fields were affected in Panangur, Ayinapuram, Sathanur, and Therku Madhavi last year. About 200 acres of cotton and maize were affected in Therku Madhavi alone.

This stream does not have banks and that is one of the reasons for flooding. This year, we raised the banks to a height of 10 feet one side of the stream. The other side needs a bank too. The government should take steps to desilt the stream and raise a bank on the other side." Another farmer, J Pandian, said, "Every year, we take a hit during the monsoon and do not get proper compensation either.

Since 2016, we have been continuously urging the authorities to deepen the stream and raise banks on both sides. We are now looking up to the government to help us prevent losses this year." When contacted, Perambalur Public Works Department Assistant Executive Engineer V Velmurugan said he was 'in a meeting' and would get back soon.

