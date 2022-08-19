Depute residential assistants instead of cops: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday suggested that the State depute temporary residential assistants in the houses of IPS officers instead of posting trained police personnel as orderlies.

“Deployment of even five constables at the houses of police officials would cost the exchequer Rs 2.50 lakh per month,” Justice SM Subramaniam said. The court appreciated the State government and the DGP for the steps taken to abolish the orderly system in Tamil Nadu police.

Additional Advocate General Kumaresan told the court of the initiatives taken to implement the directions of the court and abolish the practice. Recording the submissions, the court also said even the personnel who were deputed as orderlies did not bother to complain in view of various other benefits they got by doing such duty. Activists who highlighted such issues were also suppressed, the court added. The judge then said he would pass a final order on the issue on August 23.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by a retired police officer who was occupying official residence provided to him during his service. He moved the court challenging the fair rent demanded for his overstaying in the residence.

Expanding the scope of the plea, Justice Subramaniam directed the State government to report on the steps taken to abolish the orderly system, use of black films in the official vehicles of police officers, and misuse of official vehicles.

Police didn’t complain

