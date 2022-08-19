Home States Tamil Nadu

Gold smuggling gang lands in police net after one member escapes

Five persons were arrested, and another was detained in connection with an alleged gold smuggling bid in Cuddalore on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Five persons were arrested, and another was detained in connection with an alleged gold smuggling bid in Cuddalore on Thursday. The Veppur police came to know about the smuggling after the mother-in-law of one among the gang filed a complaint against the other five for threatening her.

According to the police, her son-in-law, M Balaiah (38) of T Pudaiyur village in Cuddalore had come from Dubai on Sunday. Balaiah, who is allegedly part of a gold smuggling gang in Dubai, had arrived with three gold bars each weighing a hundred grams as given by the gang leader Kumaresan (30). Though he was supposed to hand them over to Kumaresan's associates at Madurai airport, Balaiah escaped from there with the gold bars, added the police.

Later on Tuesday, a gang, led by Kumaresan, came to his home and inquired about him with his wife B Muthulakshmi. "They threatened his wife, who initially said he didn't know about his arrival and that he didn't come home. Later, they found that he went to his in-law's house at Peralaiyur near Vrridhachalam," said a police official privy to the inquiry.

They contacted his mother-in-law Rani and asked her to bring the "luggage" left by Balaiah at her home. Rani, who wasn't aware of  Balaiah's escape drama, handed over the luggage to the gang. "Kumaresan took the gold bars from the luggage, gave it to four of his associates, and started searching for Balaiah to take revenge," added the police.

The police, who were looking for the gang based on Rani's complaint, arrested Kumaresan, his aides A Chinrasu (25), T Vignesh (27), D Shahul Hameed (40), and R Selvamani. Though they seized the luggage box, the gold wasn't inside as Kumaresan had already given it to his associates Ibrahim, Zaheer, Hussain, and Jegan. A search hunt is on to arrest the four. Meanwhile, Balaiah has been detained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuddalore Gold smuggling
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp