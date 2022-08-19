Gold smuggling gang lands in police net after one member escapes

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Five persons were arrested, and another was detained in connection with an alleged gold smuggling bid in Cuddalore on Thursday. The Veppur police came to know about the smuggling after the mother-in-law of one among the gang filed a complaint against the other five for threatening her.

According to the police, her son-in-law, M Balaiah (38) of T Pudaiyur village in Cuddalore had come from Dubai on Sunday. Balaiah, who is allegedly part of a gold smuggling gang in Dubai, had arrived with three gold bars each weighing a hundred grams as given by the gang leader Kumaresan (30). Though he was supposed to hand them over to Kumaresan's associates at Madurai airport, Balaiah escaped from there with the gold bars, added the police.

Later on Tuesday, a gang, led by Kumaresan, came to his home and inquired about him with his wife B Muthulakshmi. "They threatened his wife, who initially said he didn't know about his arrival and that he didn't come home. Later, they found that he went to his in-law's house at Peralaiyur near Vrridhachalam," said a police official privy to the inquiry.

They contacted his mother-in-law Rani and asked her to bring the "luggage" left by Balaiah at her home. Rani, who wasn't aware of Balaiah's escape drama, handed over the luggage to the gang. "Kumaresan took the gold bars from the luggage, gave it to four of his associates, and started searching for Balaiah to take revenge," added the police.

The police, who were looking for the gang based on Rani's complaint, arrested Kumaresan, his aides A Chinrasu (25), T Vignesh (27), D Shahul Hameed (40), and R Selvamani. Though they seized the luggage box, the gold wasn't inside as Kumaresan had already given it to his associates Ibrahim, Zaheer, Hussain, and Jegan. A search hunt is on to arrest the four. Meanwhile, Balaiah has been detained.

