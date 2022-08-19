Inquiry into Kalvi TV’s new CEO underway: Anbil Mahesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after putting the appointment of Kalvi TV CEO Manikandan Boopathi on hold, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Thursday, said an inquiry into Boopathi’s background is being carried out.

“Taking note of the allegations against him (Boopathi), an inquiry into his background is underway. I have sought a detailed report on the matter and until then, the appointment is on hold,” said the minister after attending a meeting of education department officials here.

“As the inquiry is under way, any decision related to the post will be taken after I receive the report,” added the minister. Further clarifying the appointment, the minister said a committee had selected Boopathi for the job based on his technical knowledge and creativity. Boopathi has worked in leading media houses in the State. “After the social media outrage, I immediately called to check about the appointment,” he said.

Boopathi’s appointment as the CEO of Kalvi TV, an educational channel of the State government, has created a furore on social media. Netizens alleged that Boopathi had right-wing affiliations and said his appointment was an attempt at saffronising the education system in the State. The issue gained so much momentum and on August 16, #Resign_AnbilMahesh was trending on Twitter.

CHENNAI: A day after putting the appointment of Kalvi TV CEO Manikandan Boopathi on hold, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Thursday, said an inquiry into Boopathi’s background is being carried out. “Taking note of the allegations against him (Boopathi), an inquiry into his background is underway. I have sought a detailed report on the matter and until then, the appointment is on hold,” said the minister after attending a meeting of education department officials here. “As the inquiry is under way, any decision related to the post will be taken after I receive the report,” added the minister. Further clarifying the appointment, the minister said a committee had selected Boopathi for the job based on his technical knowledge and creativity. Boopathi has worked in leading media houses in the State. “After the social media outrage, I immediately called to check about the appointment,” he said. Boopathi’s appointment as the CEO of Kalvi TV, an educational channel of the State government, has created a furore on social media. Netizens alleged that Boopathi had right-wing affiliations and said his appointment was an attempt at saffronising the education system in the State. The issue gained so much momentum and on August 16, #Resign_AnbilMahesh was trending on Twitter.