Install Ambedkar portrait in govt law colleges: Madras HC

Justice GR Swaminathan gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by a fourth-year law student from Theni Government Law College.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:05 AM

BR Ambedkar Statue. (File Photo)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently requested the Director of Legal Studies, Chennai, to issue a circular mandating installation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait in all government law colleges in TN. It also observed in the judgment that freedom fighters in India are reduced to caste symbols even after 75 years of Independence.

Justice GR Swaminathan gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by a fourth-year law student from Theni Government Law College. The student, who belonged to Scheduled Caste, had been urging for the installation of Ambedkar’s picture in the college principal’s office.

He had also demanded that the course be taught in Tamil. However, he was suspended on July 27 this year for allegedly uttering rude and defiant words at the principal and for barging into classrooms to mobilise students while the classes were in session. Challenging his suspension, he approached the court.

Justice Swaminathan recalled a recent case, which came up for hearing before him and pertained to a registered society functioning in freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar’s name. Upon realising that only persons belonging to a particular caste can become members of the said society, the judge expressed disappointment on how even after 75 years of independence, freedom fighters like VOC are reduced to caste symbols.

Going into the student’s case, the judge initially suggested the student give a handwritten apology letter to the principal. He also directed the government counsel to ensure that the portrait of Ambedkar is put up in the principal’s office. After it was informed to the court that the portrait was installed, and that the student also expressed his apology, the judge directed the college principal not to take further action against him.

Photo soon in chamber
Noticing that Ambedkar’s portrait was missing in his court chamber as well, the judge resolved to rectify the same at the earliest and disposed of the petition

