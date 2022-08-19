Tiruchy college alumna alleges harassment by HOD

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A postgraduate alumna of the Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College in Tiruchy has alleged sexual harassment by her department head. While the college inquiry committee had forwarded its report to the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) in late July, faculty members express concern over the delay in action on complaints of such magnitude.

According to sources, the woman, who pursued MA as part of the 2020-22 batch, filed the complaint against the HOD with the college board as well as the Chief Minister’s Special Cell in July. Following this, the college formed an inquiry committee and submitted its report to the DCE. The State authority is, however, yet to take action on the report, drawing criticism.

While sources said the committee formed by the college collected responses from about 240 students, the HOD continues to report for work. This, despite the committee receiving complaints from other students as well. College principal J Suganthi said, “As the complainant belonged to the batch that passed out in 2022, the committee took responses from second year and third year- UG students, and also from the victim. We submitted our report to the DCE on July 28 and again on August 8.”

Director of DCE Easwarmurthy Mahalingam said an inquiry is under way by the regional joint directorate of collegiate education. Meanwhile, the HOD said, “All these are fabricated complaints. The principal has some sort of animosity towards me as I am due for a promotion. They want me transferred. Hence all the complaints are drafted that way, aiming at my transfer.”

