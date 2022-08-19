Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corp to look for sponsors to develop space under bridges into parking lots

Though the corporation had several times claimed that it would develop such spots into parking lots, not much has happened, residents alleged.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Material dumped in the space under Beema Nagar bridge in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation is planning to look for sponsors to develop vacant spaces under bridges as vehicle parking lots. In many areas, scrap dealers are seen using such space for keeping their materials and residents are also seen dumping waste.

Though the corporation had several times claimed that it would develop such spots into parking lots, not much has happened, residents alleged. Mayor Mu Anbalagan has now said that the project will not face any more delay. "Steps are being taken to get sponsors to develop such spaces. We will also take action against encroachers of such vacant spaces," he said.

Motorists have expressed happiness over the plan and said they have been waiting for a long time for this project. "This will ensure sufficient parking space for two-wheelers in several areas across the city. The corporation can also collect parking fee. This will ensure safety for the vehicles as parking fee collectors would be noting down the entry and exit of each vehicle," said V Aravindkumar, a motorist.

A section of residents has also criticised the corporation for delaying such crucial projects. "Why are they looking for sponsors? Instead of spending money on beautification and various others projects, can't they utilise those funds for such useful projects? The civic body should utilise its own fund if it is unable to get sponsors, and complete the project at the earliest," said Divya K of Thillai Nagar.

Sources said the civic body is likely to implement the project only after the monsoon season. "We will develop the space under bridges. But, at present, our main priority is the completion of monsoon-related works," a civic body source said.

Tiruchy
