TN Guv Ravi bats for youngsters to take up India’s aspirations

The Governor was addressing the 37th annual convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) as the chief guest.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:58 AM

Governor RN Ravi presenting a certificate to a student at the 37th annual convocation of the Vellore Institute of Technology in Vellore on Thursday | s dinesh

By Express News Service

VELLORE: India has just entered the ‘golden age of rejuvenation’ as the country will celebrate its 100 years of Independence in 25 years, and it is the responsibility of today’s youngsters to take it to the path of development by then, said Governor RN Ravi in Vellore on Thursday. The Governor was addressing the 37th annual convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) as the chief guest.

“If India is changing today, it is because of young men and women like you. All that the government is doing is removing the chains that were put on dreams. A couple of years back we hardly had 400 start-ups, but now the number is over 80,000,” he said. The Governor urged the students to think differently and said there are a sky of opportunities for them. “Think something revolutionary. If you fail, let that be a lesson for a fresh initiative. Do not allow yourself to be defeated by your setbacks. Our country has risen up and it has high aspirations,” he said.

Ravi pointed out that at a time when the world has a great degree of expectations from India, its people cannot afford to be insular or inward looking and have a great responsibility towards humanity. He noted India’s vaccine exports during the pandemic and its initiatives towards shifting to renewable energy resources as examples of its global role. He further stressed on the need to ensure that the global order is committed to democratic values and human dignity. 

VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan presided over the ceremony. US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin was among those present on the occasion. About 8,168 Undergraduate and Postgraduate students and 215 research graduands, including a 75-year-old TM Venkatesan who got Ph.D from the VIT Business School, received their degrees, said a press release.

