As power tariff up in TN, this Villupuram man’s tryst with solar power shows the way

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The recent hike in electricity tariff in the State has once again sounded the clarion call on why more people must shift to using renewable energy resources. But here's a man in Villupuram, who thought way ahead of time almost 15 years ago and has been using solar power for domestic use ever since.

M Kangeyan (55) introduced solar power at his house in 2006, exactly the year the State government introduced it for public use. The futuristic thought now saves him over Rs 1,000 per two months in electricity bills as he gets 600 watts every month from it to meet domestic needs, says Kangeyan.

"Though initially I used it only to light a bulb, later I bought more panels and used it for other appliances. I spent Rs 50,000 in 2006 to set up the panels and they are still benefiting me." At a time when the climate change crisis is there at every doorstep, Kangeyan wants to send out a message that is loud and clear.

"As a teacher, I want to set an example to my students in living a sustainable life.

They will understand that renewable resources can simplify our needs and contribute to keeping the eco-balance of our environment. Following my path, several of my relatives and friends have started fitting solar panels," he says, and adds that more people will come forward if the State government provides subsidies. "The State can provide the panels at a subsidised cost or give incentives to those who use renewable energy. They can also give discounts in electricity bills at houses with the panels. This will encourage people from low-income backgrounds to opt for solar power," he says.

However, he wants the government to not see the subsidies as a freebie like TV or grinder. "Giving freebies after an election is not equal to subsidies for solar power. As these panels are expensive and the setup requires technical assistance, most low-income families neglect them. In a larger context, if we could make most people use solar panels to meet just half of their domestic power needs, the government and the environment could benefit more."

M Vetriselvan, an environmental activist from Chennai, says residents of Villupuram town should tap the potential and use solar power as it gets sunshine throughout the year. "Setting up solar panels on the terrace would cost nothing more than the panels. Apart from the hike in EB bills, shifting to solar is all the more better given the climate change effects," Vetriselvan says.

VILLUPURAM: The recent hike in electricity tariff in the State has once again sounded the clarion call on why more people must shift to using renewable energy resources. But here's a man in Villupuram, who thought way ahead of time almost 15 years ago and has been using solar power for domestic use ever since. M Kangeyan (55) introduced solar power at his house in 2006, exactly the year the State government introduced it for public use. The futuristic thought now saves him over Rs 1,000 per two months in electricity bills as he gets 600 watts every month from it to meet domestic needs, says Kangeyan. "Though initially I used it only to light a bulb, later I bought more panels and used it for other appliances. I spent Rs 50,000 in 2006 to set up the panels and they are still benefiting me." At a time when the climate change crisis is there at every doorstep, Kangeyan wants to send out a message that is loud and clear. "As a teacher, I want to set an example to my students in living a sustainable life. They will understand that renewable resources can simplify our needs and contribute to keeping the eco-balance of our environment. Following my path, several of my relatives and friends have started fitting solar panels," he says, and adds that more people will come forward if the State government provides subsidies. "The State can provide the panels at a subsidised cost or give incentives to those who use renewable energy. They can also give discounts in electricity bills at houses with the panels. This will encourage people from low-income backgrounds to opt for solar power," he says. However, he wants the government to not see the subsidies as a freebie like TV or grinder. "Giving freebies after an election is not equal to subsidies for solar power. As these panels are expensive and the setup requires technical assistance, most low-income families neglect them. In a larger context, if we could make most people use solar panels to meet just half of their domestic power needs, the government and the environment could benefit more." M Vetriselvan, an environmental activist from Chennai, says residents of Villupuram town should tap the potential and use solar power as it gets sunshine throughout the year. "Setting up solar panels on the terrace would cost nothing more than the panels. Apart from the hike in EB bills, shifting to solar is all the more better given the climate change effects," Vetriselvan says.