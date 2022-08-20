 Coimbatore Corporation to spare greenery during road widening work

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is widening the road from KG Cinemas bus stop to the C Subramanian statue roundabout, and officials are taking steps not to disturb greenery in the area. On Friday, workers marked portions of a garden in the 150-metre stretch that would have to removed to widen the road. Workers began uprooting small ornamental plants in the garden to shift them to a different park.

As the corporation has received multiple complaints about illegal activities going on the road behind the garden, encroachments will be removed and the traffic would be regulated. Similarly, people coming from the Race Course police station will only be allowed to take a left turn. Commuters will have to go to the Subramanian statue roundabout to make a U-turn to proceed toward the district court. However, all this is subject to change as the final plan is yet to be approved, added the sources.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner, M Prathap said the civic body would widen roads without affecting the green cover. He said trees that could be translocated would be removed carefully to keep the roots intact.

Sathish, one of the functionaries of the Race Course and Neighbourhood Association (RANA) welcomed the move. “If the road is widened, people going towards the western part of the city from the Eastern and Southern parts can travel at ease. Traffic congestion towards the hospital, district court and the collector campus can also be reduced,” he said.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is widening the road from KG Cinemas bus stop to the C Subramanian statue roundabout, and officials are taking steps not to disturb greenery in the area. On Friday, workers marked portions of a garden in the 150-metre stretch that would have to removed to widen the road. Workers began uprooting small ornamental plants in the garden to shift them to a different park. As the corporation has received multiple complaints about illegal activities going on the road behind the garden, encroachments will be removed and the traffic would be regulated. Similarly, people coming from the Race Course police station will only be allowed to take a left turn. Commuters will have to go to the Subramanian statue roundabout to make a U-turn to proceed toward the district court. However, all this is subject to change as the final plan is yet to be approved, added the sources. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner, M Prathap said the civic body would widen roads without affecting the green cover. He said trees that could be translocated would be removed carefully to keep the roots intact. Sathish, one of the functionaries of the Race Course and Neighbourhood Association (RANA) welcomed the move. “If the road is widened, people going towards the western part of the city from the Eastern and Southern parts can travel at ease. Traffic congestion towards the hospital, district court and the collector campus can also be reduced,” he said.