Congress rally to be a game changer, assert leaders

CHENNAI: Congress leaders met at the party headquarters, Sathya Moorthi Bhavan, under the chair of State in-charge Gundu Rao and TNCC president KS Alagiri, on Friday, to discuss the preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanniyakaumari on September 7. The leaders said that the rally would be a game changer in Indian politics. After the meeting, TNCC president KS Alagiri addressed reporters and said, “The rally has been tailored to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP and the divisive ideology of RSS among the youths and general public.” The State president said Rahul Gandhi will visit Chennai on September 7 and will pay a visit to the Rajiv Gandhi memorial at Sriperumbudur and embark on the rally from Kanniyakumari. Rao said senior Congress leaders, including Chief Ministers, across the country, will attend the launch of the Patyatra.