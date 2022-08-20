Drunk cop assaults, bites ear of vendor in Coimbatore, arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A policeman was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a petty shop owner at Gandhipuram. The suspect was identified as K Mohamed Ashik (24), constable attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), IV Battalion at Kovaipudur.

According to sources, Senthilkumar, a Sivaganga native, along with his son Selva Siva(22) is running a petty shop at the Thiruvalluvar bus stand at Gandhipuram.

Around 2 am on Thursday, Mohamed Ashik, who was not in uniform, came to the petty shop, introduced himself as a cop, and asked for cigarettes. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Selva Siva gave him the cigarettes and asked to pay Rs 54.

However, the suspect transferred only Rs 50 through UPI mode and Selva Siva asked him to pay the balance amount `4. Furious over this, Ashik assaulted Selva on his head and bit his right ear. Senthilkumar took him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Based on Selva Siva’s complaint, Kattoor police registered a case and arrested the cop on Thursday night.

Later, he was let off on station bail. Police officials said that a report against the cop was sent to the commandant of the TSP, IVth battalion for department action.

