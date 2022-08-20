Home States Tamil Nadu

Ma Subramanian discusses revamping of homeo college

Built on September 15, 1975 at Kilpauk medical college campus, the college was relocated to Thirumangalam in 1982.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the Government Homeopathy College in Thirumangalam, which was damaged in 2011 and 2021 floods due to water stagnation. He discussed the revamping measures that need to be taken up.

Built on September 15, 1975 at Kilpauk medical college campus, the college was relocated to Thirumangalam in 1982. “One of the measures to prevent water stagnation is to construct a canal. Under the supervision of the District collector, technical officials from the Madurai Thiagarajar College would inspect and analyse the canal to be built.

A feasibility certificate would be provided in ten days after which the decision would be made,” he said. Stating that a failure to build the canal would result in the relocation of the college to nearby place, for which inspections will be carried out in 2-3 areas. “Based on conclusive reports, we will seek financial assistance from the Ministry of AYUSH in September, ” he said.

