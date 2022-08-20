Puducherry Opposition against proposed shopping mall at site planned for parking

Home States Tamil Nadu

PUDUCHERRY: The recent proposal for the development of a shopping mall at the Old Jail complex on Nehru Street under the Smart City Project has raised concerns, particularly as a five-storeyed multi-level parking was proposed to come up at the site. Leader of Opposition R Siva and former chief minister V Narayanasamy urged the government to use the entire site for the multi-level parking facility as earlier decided considering the urgent parking needs of the town.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan told TNIE: “We have not abandoned the multi level parking. It would be constructed along with a shopping mall on the premises." The government needs to mobilise revenue and has to look into all aspects of generating revenue, he said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, while reviewing the Smart City Projects at a meeting with National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) (NBCC) in New Delhi on Thursday, had held discussions on setting up a shopping mall on the premises among other projects. The Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) had signed an MoU with the NBCC for projects worth over Rs 300 crores in the UT.

The existing proposal of setting up the parking facility at an estimated cost of Rs 79 crore under the Smart City Project, was welcomed by one and all as there is no end to the parking troubles in UT's main town area, particularly on weekends. With a lack of dedicated parking slots, the Old Jail complex is being used for parking even now, though it has been inadequate and many continue to be parked on roadside.

In this context, the new proposal has surprised many. Siva said though traffic congestion was on the rise in the UT, the government has not devised any plans to address it. He urged the government to utilise the entire premises of the complex for the parking facility.

Narayansamy, during whose tenure as Chief Minister the Smart City Project was approved, said one of the major components of the project was the multi level car parking facility. As the traffic is choking the town every day, the AINRC-BJP government should stick to the original plan.

