Tiruchy Corp floats tenders to gain advertisement rights in public parks

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation held a meeting with banks and traders in July in the hope of getting sponsors for maintaining parks in the city. Though the civic body said the sponsors can promote their brand in the parks through advertisements, sources said the civic body did not get much response.

Now, it has floated a tender inviting applications from companies and agencies to get the advertising rights at the park on Royal Road. The corporation plans to use the revenue from advertisements for the maintenance of the park. Sources said the civic body is going ahead with the move as it is struggling to find funds for the maintenance of 310 parks across the city.

"In 2018 and 2019, the then administration set up parks and open gyms at various places in the city. Now, we are struggling to find funds for their maintenance. In several areas like Khajamalai and JK Nagar, about two parks were set up close to each other. Similarly, parks were also set up under bridges like Palakkarai. Those looking for advertisement space would not prefer such locations.

They would prefer prime locations," a source said. This, sources said, compelled the administration to try selling advertisement space at a park located in a prime location. According to officials, the corporation will receive tenders till September 6. Sources said that if the strategy works, the corporation in the initial stage would try to get sponsors for parks in other prime locations.

Officials admitted that it is a tough task to get sponsors for all the 310 parks and the corporation may have to consider a Plan B. However, authorities are pinning their hopes on the recently-floated tender. Meanwhile, residents said the corporation has to consider approaching various associations to get their support for the upkeep of parks.

"They can consider approaching residents' association in posh area. As it is beneficial, several residents of posh areas might support the corporation. In underdeveloped areas like Palakkarai, the corporation has to use some of its funds for the maintenance of parks," said Syed Ali of Palakkarai.

TIRUCHY: The corporation held a meeting with banks and traders in July in the hope of getting sponsors for maintaining parks in the city. Though the civic body said the sponsors can promote their brand in the parks through advertisements, sources said the civic body did not get much response. Now, it has floated a tender inviting applications from companies and agencies to get the advertising rights at the park on Royal Road. The corporation plans to use the revenue from advertisements for the maintenance of the park. Sources said the civic body is going ahead with the move as it is struggling to find funds for the maintenance of 310 parks across the city. "In 2018 and 2019, the then administration set up parks and open gyms at various places in the city. Now, we are struggling to find funds for their maintenance. In several areas like Khajamalai and JK Nagar, about two parks were set up close to each other. Similarly, parks were also set up under bridges like Palakkarai. Those looking for advertisement space would not prefer such locations. They would prefer prime locations," a source said. This, sources said, compelled the administration to try selling advertisement space at a park located in a prime location. According to officials, the corporation will receive tenders till September 6. Sources said that if the strategy works, the corporation in the initial stage would try to get sponsors for parks in other prime locations. Officials admitted that it is a tough task to get sponsors for all the 310 parks and the corporation may have to consider a Plan B. However, authorities are pinning their hopes on the recently-floated tender. Meanwhile, residents said the corporation has to consider approaching various associations to get their support for the upkeep of parks. "They can consider approaching residents' association in posh area. As it is beneficial, several residents of posh areas might support the corporation. In underdeveloped areas like Palakkarai, the corporation has to use some of its funds for the maintenance of parks," said Syed Ali of Palakkarai.