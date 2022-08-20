Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation eyes 24x7 potable water supply by March 2023

The corporation is optimistic about ensuring 24x7 drinking water supply to city residents by March next year.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:41 AM

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation is optimistic about ensuring 24x7 drinking water supply to city residents by March next year. The civic body had discussed a plan in this regard at the council meeting held in March. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said efforts are being made to ensure successful implementation of the project.

"We are expecting that we will be able to ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply across the city by March 2023. Things are in the initial stage and this project will come as a great relief to all residents," said Anbalagan. At present, the corporation is ensuring drinking water supply at all wards for one or two hours. But in many areas, residents are tapping more water by connecting motors to the supply line.

This affects water pressure in many areas and the corporation said it would sort out such issues before implementing the scheme. "When we implement this scheme, we will ensure that everyone is using a water meter.

Nowadays, we are giving a new connection only after installing a meter. When a meter is attached to each connection, we will be able to identify people who are drawing more water using motors. Even now, we are taking action on such cases whenever we receive complaints or following inspection in an area," an official said.

The scheme will be beneficial to about 1.2 lakh connection holders, and sources said the corporation will have to spend more than Rs 100 crore for implementing the project. On an average, the city requires about 130 million litres of drinking water every day.

Officials said this project will also stop the dependence on private players for purified drinking water. "Several residents are buying 20-litre drinking water cans. Once we ensure round-the-clock supply of drinking water, many of them might stop buying such cans. The project will ensure supply of drinking water at an affordable rate to all residents," an official said.

