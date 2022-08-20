TNEA counselling for special quota seats begins Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counselling for TN Engineering Admissions will kick off from Saturday. To ensure that the two-month-long counselling goes smoothly, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has made much arrangements.

Between August 20 and 23, counselling for special reservation category students will be conducted online. Students eligible for admissions under differently abled, ex-servicemen and sports quota have been invited to participate in the counselling.

Government school students in these categories and eligible for seats under the 7.5% reservation should attend the counselling in the first phase. From August 25, counselling for general candidates will begin and it will conclude on October 21.

This year, 1,58 lakh students will be competing for 1.48 lakh seats available in 431 colleges. “In previous years, we had received complaints about the server. As such, adequate measures have been taken to ensure that students face no problem during the online counselling,” said a DoTE official. They added that under special reservation, at least 1,400 students were invited to attend the counselling.

Choice filling would start by 10 am and it would end by 5pm. Tentative allotment would be released by 7pm. Students must confirm the tentative allotment by 10am on August 21. Academicians advised students to fill their choices of courses and colleges wisely as competition is tough this time. Last year, only 13 students scored full cut-off mark of 200. This year, however, 133 did.

“Anna University has released a rank list of colleges on the basis of demand for their computer science engineering seats. Students can refer it before filling choices. They should give as many choices as possible to increase the probability of getting a seat,” said K Aakash, faculty member in an engineering college in Chennai.

