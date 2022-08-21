 23-year-old arrested in Dharmapuri by Maharashtra police for Maoist involvement

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A special team of Maharashtra police, with the help of A Pallipatti police, apprehended a 23-year-old man near Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri for allegedly being involved with Maoists in terrorist activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Saturday.

According to police sources, Setta aka M Sinivasa Mulla Gevudu (23) from Bangarapettai in Maharashtra, is a wanted criminal in Maharashtra, who was involved in many terrorist activities with the Maoists. Earlier this year, Dharmaraja Police in Maharashtra booked over 10 cases against the 23-year-old for supplying parts for bombs to Maoist outfits and he escaped from the area.

Earlier this month, a special team of police following his case, received a tip-off that Setta was hiding in Tamil Nadu and after tracing his phone, they found that he was hiding in Pappambadi village. The special team immediately informed A Pallipatti police, who found him hiding in his relative’s farm. The youth was immediately apprehended and detained.Later, the A Pallipatti police handed him over to the Maharashtra police, who will be transporting the 23-year-old to Maharashtra for further inquiry.

