 23-year-old arrested in Dharmapuri by Maharashtra police for Maoist involvement

Earlier this year, Dharmaraja Police in Maharashtra booked over 10 cases against the 23-year-old for supplying parts for bombs to Maoist outfits and he escaped from the area.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A special team of Maharashtra police, with the help of A Pallipatti police, apprehended a 23-year-old man near Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri for allegedly being involved with Maoists in terrorist activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Saturday.

According to police sources, Setta aka M Sinivasa Mulla Gevudu (23) from Bangarapettai in Maharashtra, is a wanted criminal in Maharashtra, who was involved in many terrorist activities with the Maoists. Earlier this year, Dharmaraja Police in Maharashtra booked over 10 cases against the 23-year-old for supplying parts for bombs to Maoist outfits and he escaped from the area.

Earlier this month, a special team of police following his case, received a tip-off that Setta was hiding in Tamil Nadu and after tracing his phone, they found that he was hiding in Pappambadi village. The special team immediately informed A Pallipatti police, who found him hiding in his relative’s farm. The youth was immediately apprehended and detained.Later, the A Pallipatti police handed him over to the Maharashtra police, who will be transporting the 23-year-old to Maharashtra for further inquiry.

