Killer leopard trapped in Nilgiris, released in MTR

As part of monitoring the animal’s movement, 10 camera traps were set up after the leopard killed the girl.

Live goat was used to bait the leopard into a cage | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A female leopard, aged four to five years, which allegedly killed a four-year-old girl from Assam recently, was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department at Arakadu village in The Nilgiris on Saturday.The animal was trapped inside one of the two cages (one was set up at Mynala, while the other was set up at Arakadu), at 6.15 am on Saturday. The authorities had tied a live goat as bait inside the cage.

Based on the instructions of field director of MTR, D Venkatesh, DFO Bhosale Sachin Tukaram and assistant conservator of forests K Saravanakumar of the Nilgiris forest division formed a team led by forest range officer P Ramesh of Udhagai North Range, to prevent escalation of man-leopard conflict.

Venkatesh said the animal frequently came to the village between August 12 and 17 during the night and early morning, which was recorded in the camera traps. “The trapped leopard was released in the middle of MTR, where she will get abundant prey,” he added.

