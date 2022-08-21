Home States Tamil Nadu

No compensation for child born after failed tubectomy: Madras HC

However, she became pregnant again in 2020 and gave birth to a female baby last year, following which she filed the petition.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC took a stand that the State government cannot be expected to compensate for the delivery of a child born after a failed tubectomy, as the parents did not choose to go for an abortion. Justice GR Swaminathan observed so in a petition filed by a woman from Pudukkottai seeking `10 lakh compensation for failure in the family planning surgery conducted at a government hospital in Illuppur taluk. A daily wage labourer and mother of three kids, the woman had undergone the surgery in the aforesaid hospital in August 2017. However, she became pregnant again in 2020 and gave birth to a female baby last year, following which she filed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tubectomy Madras High Court
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp