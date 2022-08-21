No compensation for child born after failed tubectomy: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC took a stand that the State government cannot be expected to compensate for the delivery of a child born after a failed tubectomy, as the parents did not choose to go for an abortion. Justice GR Swaminathan observed so in a petition filed by a woman from Pudukkottai seeking `10 lakh compensation for failure in the family planning surgery conducted at a government hospital in Illuppur taluk. A daily wage labourer and mother of three kids, the woman had undergone the surgery in the aforesaid hospital in August 2017. However, she became pregnant again in 2020 and gave birth to a female baby last year, following which she filed the petition.

