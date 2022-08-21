Thoothukudi firing report will be tabled in TN Assembly: Law Minister Regupathy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following various political parties urging the State government to release the entire 3,000 pages report submitted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, which was appointed to probe the 2018 Thoothukudi firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in which 13 people died, Minister for Law S Regupathy stated that it will be tabled in the assembly along with the action-taken report.

In a press statement, Regupathy said the government has taken various steps based on the interim report, which was submitted to the government in May 2021. The final report of the commission was submitted to the government on May 18 this year. The report is presented in four volumes and deserves serious consideration.

He further added that the commission’s report has been sent to the department concerned to take appropriate action against the officers mentioned in it and it is under consideration of the legal experts. After taking action, the report will be tabled in the Assembly along with the action-taken report, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the CPI also urged the State to take steps to release the full report. In a press statement, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the report should be released in the public domain and a public discussion should be held. He added that the State government should take steps to provide more solatium to the victims’ families. Besides, the government should take steps to ensure rehabilitation measures for the affected families.

CPI’s demands

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the commission’s report should be released in the public domain and a public discussion should be held

CHENNAI: Following various political parties urging the State government to release the entire 3,000 pages report submitted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, which was appointed to probe the 2018 Thoothukudi firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in which 13 people died, Minister for Law S Regupathy stated that it will be tabled in the assembly along with the action-taken report. In a press statement, Regupathy said the government has taken various steps based on the interim report, which was submitted to the government in May 2021. The final report of the commission was submitted to the government on May 18 this year. The report is presented in four volumes and deserves serious consideration. He further added that the commission’s report has been sent to the department concerned to take appropriate action against the officers mentioned in it and it is under consideration of the legal experts. After taking action, the report will be tabled in the Assembly along with the action-taken report, he underlined. Meanwhile, the CPI also urged the State to take steps to release the full report. In a press statement, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the report should be released in the public domain and a public discussion should be held. He added that the State government should take steps to provide more solatium to the victims’ families. Besides, the government should take steps to ensure rehabilitation measures for the affected families. CPI’s demands CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the commission’s report should be released in the public domain and a public discussion should be held