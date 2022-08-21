Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi firing report will be tabled in TN Assembly: Law Minister Regupathy

In a press statement, Regupathy said the government has taken various steps based on the interim report, which was submitted to the government in May 2021.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of police personnel attacking an anti-Sterlite protester. (Photo | Express)

File photo of police personnel attacking an anti-Sterlite protester. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following various political parties urging the State government to release the entire 3,000 pages report submitted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, which was appointed to probe the 2018 Thoothukudi firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in which 13 people died, Minister for Law S Regupathy stated that it will be tabled in the assembly along with the action-taken report.

In a press statement, Regupathy said the government has taken various steps based on the interim report, which was submitted to the government in May 2021. The final report of the commission was submitted to the government on May 18 this year. The report is presented in four volumes and deserves serious consideration.

He further added that the commission’s report has been sent to the department concerned to take appropriate action against the officers mentioned in it and it is under consideration of the legal experts. After taking action, the report will be tabled in the Assembly along with the action-taken report, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the CPI also urged the State to take steps to release the full report. In a press statement, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the report should be released in the public domain and a public discussion should be held. He added that the State government should take steps to provide more solatium to the victims’ families. Besides, the government should take steps to ensure rehabilitation measures for the affected families.

CPI’s demands
CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the commission’s report should be released in the public domain and a public discussion should be held

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi firing anti-Sterlite protest S Regupathy
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp