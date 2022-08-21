Will pay more than market value for Parandur land: Thangam Thennarasu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after people of Parandur and nearby villages opposed land acquisition for the proposed greenfield airport, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday explained the importance of the second airport project and said the State government will give people better price for their land than the existing market value.

Taking into consideration the needs of commercial establishments and tourism in southern States and flight connectivity to major cities from Chennai, and competition with other States over drawing investments, the new airport is vital for the State, the minister said.Thangam Thennarasu in his statement also said it was impossible to get land for expansion work near Meenambakkam airport due to high land cost and low landing space.

In terms of passenger volume, Meenambakkam airport, which ranked third in 2008 has gone down to fifth position but Bangalore airport, which was ranked fifth in 2008, has grown faster than Chennai because of a new airport, he said.Growth in Chennai and its suburbs may stagnate unless the State builds a second airport by 2028. Considering the air transportation needs of next 30 to 35 years and goal to handle 100 million passengers, the second airport is being built in Parandur, he said.

He also said Meenambakkam airport would continue to function.“Around 4,700 acres of land is needed to park massive flights and construct terminals and create infrastructure. After getting a feasibility report and ground survey, land design and after considering social economic measures, Parandur has been chosen to build the greenfield airport,” he said.

The minister said no water body would be affected by the airport project in Parandur. The Nelvai Lake spread over 360 acres, which is included in the project, would be desilted and retained. Steps would be taken to increase ground water. A high-level technical team will be formed to inspect the proposed airport space and water bodies. Based on the team’s report, steps will be taken for the welfare of residents of Parandur, he said.

According to International Civil Aviation Organization, every Rs.100 spent on air transportation will generate benefit worth Rs 325. For every 100 direct jobs created, 610 people will get indirect employment, Thennarasu said.

