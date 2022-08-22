Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in road re-laying will be resolved soon: KN Nehru

Attributing the delay in re-laying roads across the State to underground drainage and stormwater drainage works being taken up simultaneously,

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Attributing the delay in re-laying roads across the State to underground drainage and stormwater drainage works being taken up simultaneously, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Sunday said the issue would be resolved soon, and asked the public to be patient until then.

Addressing media persons at a school here where the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive was underway, the minister, pointing out that advanced mechanisms were in place to eradicate the practice of manual scavenging, exhorted those wanting their drains cleared to contact the local bodies and not hire any individuals to do it.

Nehru requests patience
The minister said the delay  was due to simultaneous work on underground drains and stormwater drains and asked the public to be patient

