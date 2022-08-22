Expect moderate rain for next few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas for two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas in the next two days. Heavy rain may occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Tiruppur districts.

Sky over Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km/h is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

For 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rain occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu. Sirugamani in Tiruchy district received 1 cm rainfall and Virudhunagar received 3 cms rainfall. Rain is predicted to continue in these areas over the next two days.

During the period between June 1 and August 17, districts that received excess rainfall include Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Virudhunagar. Rainfall deficient areas include Chengelpattu, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal.

