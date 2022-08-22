Puducherry Congress break into two factions over party chief's AV Subramanian tenure

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The growing conflict between Puducherry's Congress factions reared its head on Sunday as 100 cadres gathered outside the party office on Vysial Street, reiterating their demand for the replacement of State party president AV Subramanian. They alleged the tenure of the party president and 16 political affairs committee members had expired and urged the party's in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao to take action.



The group had gathered outside the office as a general meeting, convened under Gundu Rao, was taking place. Despite opposition from the functionaries, the meeting continued and after its conclusion, former chief minister Narayanasamy left the office without addressing the cadres. The party in charge attempted to leave the premises but they blockaded his car demanding answers. While he tried to explain the issue, the functionaries began arguing with him, said sources.



Former minister Kandasamy and former MLA Anantharaman cleared the path and made way for Gundu Rao's car as he had to catch a flight to reach Bengaluru. Congress members blocked the road with their two-wheelers but cleared after senior leaders pacified them.



Speaking to TNIE about the fissure in the party, a party member on the conditions of anonymity explained, "The functionaries are divided into two groups under former chief minister Narayanasamy, and former minister Kandasamy." As no action was taken against one group's demands on the replacement of the State president post, dissatisfied members organised the stir, the source added.



Five functionaries suspended

Later that evening, Subramanian suspended five functionaries, at the State and constituency level, and handed a show-cause notice to them. The cadre was given a week's time to explain their actions.



In the notice, he said, the functionaries had violated party rules by interfering with a political affairs committee meeting. "They switched off the power supply thrice to halt the meeting. Though Gundu Rao requested them to come inside the office to discuss the matter, they accosted him outside in the presence of media persons," he added.



The party president further said they insulted him by raising slogans and damaging the tyres and glasses of the car he was travelling. "They purposely brought non-party persons to create a ruckus," Subramanian charged.



Working president Neela Ganagadaran, Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam, MLA M Vaithianathan, former ministers MOHF Shahjahan, M Kandasamy, former deputy speaker MNR Balan, former MLA RKR Anantharaman, and other functionaries took part in the meet.

