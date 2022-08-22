Tamil Nadu: 21-yr-old woman attempts to abort foetus, dies in Nilgiris

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old girl from Nilgiris died allegedly due to the excessive intake of abortion medicines. “Despite being advised not to abort the child, the girl took excessive doses of abortion pills, which led to her death,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, the girl stayed with her parents in a village near Gudalur in Nilgiris district. She was not married and was in a relationship with a person from the same village. Recently, when she went for a medical checkup, she found out that she was six months pregnant.

She told the doctors that she wanted an abortion, but the doctors refused and warned her it would pose danger to her life. But allegedly she took abortion pills without consulting any physician. She fell unconscious due to blood loss and was taken to a government hospital in Gudalur by her parents, where she died.

Gudalur police exhumed the fetus, which was buried on the premises of their house, in presence of the revenue officials on Saturday evening for investigation. Gudalur DSP P Maheswaran said, “Autopsy revealed that the fetus was aborted in the sixth month of the pregnancy. It was also clear that she died because of the abortion attempt. We didn’t find any foul play, Further probe is on”.

