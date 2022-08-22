Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Beef seller arrested for stealing cattle in Coimbatore

The accused was identified as M Manikandan alias Manimaran (36) from V Mettur near Vadambacheri in Coimbatore, who was running a meat stall in the area.

Published: 22nd August 2022 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Police arrested a beef seller who was allegedly involved in a serial cattle theft on Saturday. The accused was identified as M Manikandan alias Manimaran (36) from V Mettur near Vadambacheri in Coimbatore, who was running a meat stall in the area.

On Saturday morning, he was caught by the residents of V Vadugapalayam, when he attempted to steal a cow from a shed, belonging to N Karuppasamy. He was then handed over to the Sultanpet police, who then booked a theft case on him and remanded him to the prison in the evening. A cow worth Rs 50,000 was seized from him.

“The person often steals cattle in the village and butchers it to sell the meat. He does not buy cattle for meat and has stolen more than 20 cattle so far. Even though those were reported to the police, no action was taken against him,” said S Nachimuthu, a villager. “After we put up notices to alert the villagers, police arrested him to avoid controversy,” he added.

Police denied the allegations and said they act only based on complaints. “Nobody filed any complaints against him earlier,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu meat stall Beef
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp