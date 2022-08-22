Tamil Nadu: Headmaster booked for beating up Class 9 student

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The rural police on Saturday booked a case against the headmaster of a government higher secondary school for beating up a Class 9 student. Police sources said the incident happened on Aug 11 when the boy, M Nagarajan, was in school.

“HM of Government Kallar Higher Secondary School in Thadayampatti, Prabu, urged the students, including Nagarajan, to reveal the identity of students who use ganja and beedi, but was not answered,” they added.

However, the school education department official gave a different reason saying Prabu beat Nagarajan’s knee with a bamboo stick for not standing in line during a drug awareness rally on the same day.

“The family took him to the hospital due to pus and swelling in the knee and was operated.

Officials from the school education department said they would conduct an inquiry on Monday with the headmaster. Further enquiry is on.

MADURAI: The rural police on Saturday booked a case against the headmaster of a government higher secondary school for beating up a Class 9 student. Police sources said the incident happened on Aug 11 when the boy, M Nagarajan, was in school. “HM of Government Kallar Higher Secondary School in Thadayampatti, Prabu, urged the students, including Nagarajan, to reveal the identity of students who use ganja and beedi, but was not answered,” they added. However, the school education department official gave a different reason saying Prabu beat Nagarajan’s knee with a bamboo stick for not standing in line during a drug awareness rally on the same day. “The family took him to the hospital due to pus and swelling in the knee and was operated. Officials from the school education department said they would conduct an inquiry on Monday with the headmaster. Further enquiry is on.