Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy corporation to publish list of rent, property tax defaulters soon

Published: 22nd August 2022 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (File photo: PTI)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The corporation is working hard to ensure the collection of pending revenue (property tax and rent) from commercial establishments and residents. Sources said that out of a total of Rs 147 crore pending revenue, the corporation has so far collected more than Rs 50 crore.

Officials said the team is currently collecting about Rs 1 crore a day. However, several major defaulters are trying to buy more time and this increases the financial crunch on the civic body. So, the corporation is planning stringent measures to ensure the recovery of pending dues. In the previous years, the corporation had published a list of major defaulters.

"Our team is trying its best to finish the collection of pending revenue. Since many defaulters are yet to pay, we are planning to publish a list of defaulters in the coming days," mayor Mu Anbalagan said. Officials said some of the major defaulters, especially commercial establishments, have approached the High Court seeking more time.

Though the matter is pending before the court, the corporation team is trying its best to ensure the collection. In reality, the administration took up the matter of pending revenue only after the formation of the corporation council. "Since there were no elected representatives and council for a long time, officials continued to ignore the issue.

This is now creating a severe financial crunch for the administration. After election, the corporation council elected members of finance committee in May and the committee, in its first meeting, took up this matter and started this drive. If the corporation election got delayed, this matter would have continued to remain under the carpet," a source said.

With the civic body already struggling to find funds for the maintenance works of 310 parks and other facilities, several councillors said it would soon have to take a stern decision on this matter. "We also need more funds for blacktopping roads and other civic works. Therefore, the corporation has to take stern action on those not paying property tax or rent," a member of the corporation's finance committee said.

TAGS
Tiruchy defaulters financial crunch property tax
