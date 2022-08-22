Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Trial run of Athikadavu Avinashi Project in January 2023

Trial run of the Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) will be conducted in January 2023 and the project would be commissioned two months later, PWD officials said.

Political parties join farmers in a rally to oppose the extension of the PAP water scheme to Ottanchatiram on Sunday.

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A trial run of the Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) will be conducted in January 2023 and the project would be commissioned two months later, PWD officials said. Chief Engineer P Muthusamy, - Water Resource Organisation, PWD- Coimbatore region, refuted allegations by farmers that the delay in completing AAP prevented them from utilising the water for irrigation, and said,

 'The scheme was initiated in December 2019, but, COVID and the resultant lockdown created obstacles. We have completed 95% of the work. We expect the project to be complete by the end of December 2022. The trial run will begin in January 2023, and two months later the project will be dedicated to the nation.

Besides, the state government will be releasing the compensation to people whose lands were acquired."
The AAP was proposed in the 1960s and implemented in 2019. The project aims to divert 1.5 TMC of surplus water from the Bhavani river through the Kalingarayan canal by pumping it through pipelines and filling water bodies.

According to PWD data, the river had an average flow of 15,000 cusecs between Aug 7-13th, and an average of 5,000-6000 cusec per day between July 25- Aug 6. Pointing to this, Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) struggle committee coordinator K Subramaniam said,'"It is disappointing to note that surplus water in Bhavani river could not be utilised as the project is yet to be completed. For the past three weeks, there was so much water in the river that could have been diverted to arid regions. We hope the project is completed by June next year ahead of the SW monsoon '

Rally against PAP extension

Meanwhile, several political parties joined farmers in a rally to oppose the extension of the PAP water scheme to Ottanchatiram on Sunday. The rally began at Veerpandi Privu and culminated at the Collectorate. Cadre from AIADMK, BJP and other parties took part.

The protesters alleged that the scheme is not complete and water is yet to flow into the tail-end areas of Vellakoil and Kanageyam. Further, they said 2 TMC is being realised as against the specified limit of 8 TMC. In such a situation, it is not a good idea to extend the canal till Ottanchatiram, they said and urged the State government to drop the move.

