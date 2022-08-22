TNSTC drivers attribute rise in road accidents in Tiruchy to lack of funds, poor upkeep

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Road accidents involving government buses have allegedly been on a rise in Tiruchy in the last few months. Drivers have attributed this to irregular maintenance of buses by TNSTC and the lack of sufficient funds. Bus drivers claim that the government is not allocating separate funds for the transport corporation and the expenses are usually managed through ticket sales.

Talking about poor maintenance of buses, a driver from Karaikudi, on condition of anonymity, said, "The government had announced Rs 16 as subsidy for every free ticket given to women under its free bus ticket scheme. However, TNSTC is yet to receive the subsidy amount. This has affected the maintenance of buses. When a brake shoe or a drum does not work, officials go for the cheapest alternatives. Sometimes, drivers are forced to spend from their own pockets for repair work. So, most often, they resort to cheap quality products."

M Subramanian, district secretary of AITUC and a retired conductor, said, "A total of 412 buses of the 438 in the district give free tickets to women. After the introduction of the scheme, the income of TNSTC has reduced considerably. We are now getting only Rs 3,000 a day in place of Rs 13,000 earlier."

A Sundarraj, a driver, said TNSTC has been operating in loss and, to make up for it, is plying special buses using regular tickets during weekends. "Thus, we earn extra money, which will be used to show an increase in income and, thereby, conceal loss. The government should at least take steps to absorb the loss owing to its free ticket scheme. Also, the subsidy amount should be handed over systematically," he added.

Another reason cited by TNSTC staff was long and tiring working hours. Sundarraj said, "The accident that occurred in Perambalur three weeks ago in which both the driver and the conductor were killed could have been averted had they been given enough time to rest between shifts. They were working two shifts without a break."

When contacted, Rajmohan, TNSTC Managing Director, Kumbakonam Division, said they never faced any loss and any of these factors cannot be blamed for causing accidents. Sakthivel, General Manager of TNSTC , Tiruchy, said, "Drivers working over-time is normal. All buses have been properly maintained and spare parts are changed periodically."

