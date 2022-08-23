54K children enrolled in kindergarten at anganwadis this year: Anbil Mahesh

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A total of 54,000 children have been enrolled in kindergarten at anganwadis this academic year across the State, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday. He was talking to reporters after distributing free bicycles to school students.

Children are being taught by teachers who are currently on payrolls, but special teachers will be appointed soon, Poyyamozhi said. To a question on the delay in distributing free footwear and school bags to students, he said footwear will be distributed in November and bags, by December.

“To avoid such delays, indents for next year are being sought by October. In the next academic year, the materials will be distributed by June end,” Poyyamozhi said. Responding to another question, he said TASMAC shops will not be allowed near schools and places of worship.

Collectors have been advised to distribute free bicycles when stocks arrive, he said. A total of 23,208 students in Thanjavur district are being given free bicycles at a cost of Rs 11.79 crore. As many as 2,488 students from government and government aided schools in Thanjavur city were given bicycles on Monday.

Earlier, Poyyamozhi inaugurated a new building for the office-cum-residence of the Revenue Inspector of Sengippatti, and school buildings in Bavajikkottai near Pattukkottai. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, MLAs D Chandrasekaran (Tiruvaiyaru), TKG Neelamegam (Thanjavur), and Mayor S Ramanathan were present.

THANJAVUR: A total of 54,000 children have been enrolled in kindergarten at anganwadis this academic year across the State, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday. He was talking to reporters after distributing free bicycles to school students. Children are being taught by teachers who are currently on payrolls, but special teachers will be appointed soon, Poyyamozhi said. To a question on the delay in distributing free footwear and school bags to students, he said footwear will be distributed in November and bags, by December. “To avoid such delays, indents for next year are being sought by October. In the next academic year, the materials will be distributed by June end,” Poyyamozhi said. Responding to another question, he said TASMAC shops will not be allowed near schools and places of worship. Collectors have been advised to distribute free bicycles when stocks arrive, he said. A total of 23,208 students in Thanjavur district are being given free bicycles at a cost of Rs 11.79 crore. As many as 2,488 students from government and government aided schools in Thanjavur city were given bicycles on Monday. Earlier, Poyyamozhi inaugurated a new building for the office-cum-residence of the Revenue Inspector of Sengippatti, and school buildings in Bavajikkottai near Pattukkottai. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, MLAs D Chandrasekaran (Tiruvaiyaru), TKG Neelamegam (Thanjavur), and Mayor S Ramanathan were present.