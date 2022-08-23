Home States Tamil Nadu

 Coimbatore Corporation mulls use of robotic drain cleaners

Clogged stormwater drains, sewage channels and inundation of the subways and railway underpasses are a regular affair in the city during the monsoon season.

Published: 23rd August 2022

A sewage treatment plant. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC)will conduct a study about the feasibility of procuring an all-in-one sewer utility vehicle to desilt canals, clear the clogged stormwater drains and clean the UGDs across the city.

Clogged stormwater drains, sewage channels and inundation of the subways and railway underpasses are a regular affair in the city during the monsoon season.Whale, a private enterprise has developed an all-in-one vehicle with robotic arms and other features which can clear the clogged stormwater drains, clean the sewage channels and suck out water from the subways. The company showcased its new all-in-one sewer utility vehicle and its features to the CCMC Commissioner M Prathap, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila and various other officials at the CCMC head office on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "The civic body will be conducting a study and checking on the feasibility of procuring the vehicle. As one vehicle costs about `98 lakhs, we are looking to procure it through CSR funds. We have asked them to do a demonstration of how the vehicle functions and its efficiency."

CCMC Commissioner Prathap has asked the company to prepare three different estimates and submit them to the civic body which include the procurement of one vehicle, procurement of a vehicle along with three years warranty, seven years of AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) and procurement of vehicle along with the company's technicians and operators.

