Coimbatore siblings create plastic waste awareness through skates

Two children from Kuppanur village of Madampatti are creating awareness against the use of plastic through their skills in skating.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The siblings, KR Muralidharan of Class 8 and  KR Kavintharan of Class 4  of government high school in Madampatti, have won medals in various State-level and national level competitions. They have now decided to use their talent for a greater good.  

In order to spread the message against the use of plastic, the duo conducted a three-day awareness campaign by skating from August 18 to 20.  They skated about 41 kilometres, from Madampatti to Perur on the first day, Walayar to Madukkarai on the second day and Isha Yoga Center to Madampatti on the third day,  by holding placards about the hazards of plastic usage and educating the public about it, sources said.  

Speaking to TNIE,  KR Muralidharan said, “My uncle, who is a skating enthusiast, inspired me to learn skating. I am practising the sport for the last eight years and  later my brother my brother Kavintharan joined me in skating.” This is not the first time they are using their talents for the public good. It was during the Covid-19 pandemic, they first used skating for educating the masses.

“Inspired by the efforts of government and various front-line workers to curb the spread of the pandemic, we decided to spread the awareness about social distancing and personal hygiene through skating. With the help of my parents, we spread awareness about Covid-19 to the people from Rameshwaram to Dhanushkodi, by covering a distance of 38 kilometres through skating.  Recently, we also campaigned about the disadvantages of drug usage from Madampatti to Theethipalayam.

Their father R Ragupathi who is a worker in a private textile firm at Sulur, told TNIE, “Apart from skating, my sons are willing to create awareness using their talent. As parents, we support and motivate them.” 

