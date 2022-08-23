Five trainees told to clean toilets at Kallakurichi TNSTC depot 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Around five students undergoing technical training at the State Transport Corporation's Kallakurichi bus depot were allegedly told to clean restrooms on Monday.

They were also asked to paint the toilet walls at bus depot - 1, alleged the students. A video and images of the trainees cleaning restrooms went viral on social media platforms.

This comes after the five students enrolled for a training programme at the bus depot, a few days ago after an interview. They are provided Central government stipend for the training, said official sources.

Responding to the issue, a senior official (on the conditions of anonymity) at Kallakurichi bus depot denied the allegations and said the boys were not asked to do such work. The general manager of TNSTC in Villupuram, which heads the Kallakurichi depot, told TNIE that the issue will be investigated and action will be taken.

