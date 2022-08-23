Madras High Court orders TN govt to eradicate 'orderly system' within four months

R Sivakumar By

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to take action to ensure the abolition of the colonial practice of ‘orderly system’ within four months and hold inquiries on complaints of employment of orderlies for household works in the residences of the higher officials.

Justice SM Subramaniam, passing final orders on a petition filed by a retired police officer regarding the illegal occupation of official residential quarters, said, “Based on the counter-affidavit filed by the fourth respondent and the respective undertakings furnished by the police officials, the respondents are directed to ensure that the practice of orderly system stands eradicated in entirety.”

He directed the government to eradicate the system as per the GO passed in 1979 and the said exercise shall be done within a period of four months from the date of receipt of a copy of the order.

Directing the authorities concerned, including the Home Secretary and the DGP, to withdraw the orderlies if deputed to the residence of the retired officials immediately as it amounts to illegality and in violation of law, the judge ordered that complaints of misconduct or offence committed by any person shall be enquired and all appropriate actions under the relevant law and under the Discipline and Appeal Rules, as the case may be, are taken.

Referring to the illegal occupation of official police quarters, the judge told the authorities to find out such occupation and initiate action for eviction under the provisions of the Statute and the Rules in force.

He gave liberty to the petitioner, U Manickavel, a retired police officer, to approach the Home Secretary if any grievance existed.

He had approached the court challenging the eviction order passed by the concerned police authorities directing him to vacate the residential quarters at Mylapore as he was shunted out of Chennai city.

Justice Subramaniam recorded an undertaking provided by the DGP C Sylendra Babu that none of the police personnel deployed on official duty like security, wireless operations, etc., at his residence are being employed in any other duty than the official work assigned to them.

Such undertakings have been obtained from all the higher officials of the police department across the State, the judge noted.

