More train services between Karaikal, TN districts needed: Traders

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Traders and residents of Karaikal have said that the administration should make better arrangements as regards public transport and connectivity before starting the ferry service between the union territory's enclave and Sri Lanka.

During the budget speech on Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said action is being taken to start a ferry service between Karaikal Port and Sri Lanka's Kangesanthurai Port this year. The statement is considered significant keeping in view that the initiative is long-anticipated and discussed for years. The port handles only cargo operations until now.

"Tourism in and around Karaikal will develop following the launch of the service. Karaikal can become a hub for Navagraha temple tourism in the delta region. Traders in Karaikal have a lot to gain from improvement in tourism. However, the district should make better arrangements for Sri Lankan tourists to move to various destinations once they land in Karaikal. The temple town project works pending in Thirunallar should be completed at the earliest. Karaikal Beach and mangrove forest can also be developed further," said J Sivaganesh, vice-president of Karaikal Chamber of Commerce.

Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple in Thirunallar and Karaikal beach are the two major tourist attractions in the district. Tourists arriving from Sri Lanka are most likely to explore beyond Karaikal and travel across Tamil Nadu. However, the lack of trains might be a cause for concern. AST Ansari Babu, secretary of Karaikal District Railway Travelers Welfare Association, said,

"There are no train services from Karaikal to Puducherry, leave alone to the districts in Tamil Nadu like Madurai, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari Coimbatore and The Nilgiris. Sri Lankan tourists who wish to travel to temples and tourist spots at such cities and towns from Karaikal will be disappointed if there is no train connectivity.

More trains should be operated from Karaikal to various districts of Tamil Nadu before the ferry service between the two countries begins." The initiative has remained on and off discussions in the past few years. The last significant update about the initiative was in July 2021 when Deputy High Commissioner for South India visited the Karaikal port, met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and discussed the initiative. There have been no updates thereafter.

